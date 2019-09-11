Perigon Wealth Management Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Luxor Capital Group LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Cut by $4.36 Million as Shares Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $188.12. About 9.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $381.96. About 7.28 million shares traded or 64.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 221,376 shares. 2,428 are owned by Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 1,018 shares. Garde Capital accumulated 5,087 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,632 shares. 2,410 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 53,864 shares. North Star Asset holds 1,595 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 0.62% or 71,747 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brinker holds 4,670 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,826 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Advisor Ltd, California-based fund reported 17,354 shares. Richard C Young Limited has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,357 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 8.27M shares to 8.47M shares, valued at $475.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 494,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.