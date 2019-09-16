Perigon Wealth Management Increased Stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose; 10-15 Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $642,066 as Market Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 557.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 18,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 21,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 205,920 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH)

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares to 147,026 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.