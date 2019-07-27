Perigon Wealth Management Increased Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Value Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $2.17 Million as Stock Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 124.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 51,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,322 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 41,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS BAUSCH & LOMB/INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT AND NEW PRODUCT DRIVERS SHOULD HELP CO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 19/03/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5200 RAND FROM 4900 RAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares to 113,004 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,445 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,178 shares to 83,699 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.