Perigon Wealth Management Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Price Declined, Overbrook Management Has Decreased Its Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 1,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 1,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 64,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 283,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 128,608 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.80 million for 3.98 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

