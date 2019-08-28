Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) Upped by $422,234 as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Holding Held by Perkins Capital Management Inc

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 5.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap owns 2,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex Investment Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 95,345 shares or 1.56% of the stock. 24,179 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Asset Strategies invested in 1.79% or 68,710 shares. 55,196 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 1.32% stake. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 679 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smead Capital Management holds 679,755 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.32 million shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares to 65,734 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 82,500 are owned by Midas Mngmt. Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 118,846 shares. 2.19 million were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,261 shares. Washington, Washington-based fund reported 53,915 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 510,450 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 445,950 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd invested 1.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hills Financial Bank And invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saturna Cap owns 7,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 11,303 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 28,944 shares in its portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares to 14,690 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,900 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.