Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Has Cut by $385,560; As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Market Valuation Declined, E&G Advisors LP Decreased Its Position

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 924,488 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 10,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 520,794 shares. 96,459 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 5,665 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 25,445 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 32,287 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 990 were reported by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Company reported 13,770 shares stake. 14,850 are held by Cibc Ww. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.33M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund accumulated 0.05% or 2,230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 135,758 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 8,479 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 31,570 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 3,553 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 59,062 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru stated it has 0.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 1.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company invested in 78,611 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 11,466 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 861,065 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,765 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Investment Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Perritt Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utah Retirement Systems holds 137,507 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares to 30,078 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).