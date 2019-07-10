Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Share Price Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered by $5.98 Million Its Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 634,789 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 26,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.05M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 15/05/2018 – ASG Technologies to Host IGNITE18 to Provide Partners with Revenue Growth Opportunities and Advance Enablement; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) by 3,323 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 94,979 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke holds 0.68% or 42,524 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 175,300 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 4,075 were reported by Sun Life. 28,404 were accumulated by Ledyard Savings Bank. 28,963 were reported by Blue Fincl Cap. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com holds 34,140 shares. Green Square Cap Lc reported 5,011 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Investments owns 41,943 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 1,400 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd accumulated 599,779 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Yhb Advisors Inc reported 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.98 million shares. 8,550 were reported by Blume Cap. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,306 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.64 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.