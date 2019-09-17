Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $811,440; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Upped Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 62,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 1.21 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 31,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 6,378 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.08% or 4.11 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 11,994 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 25,496 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 2.79% or 33,671 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Utah Retirement holds 0.15% or 88,382 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3,755 shares. 762,808 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.13% or 178,393 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.56 million shares. Loews accumulated 3,191 shares or 0% of the stock. 361,775 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 223,848 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 9,635 shares. 11,638 were accumulated by Mgmt Of Virginia. 41,093 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Swedbank stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 6,055 shares. Ghp Advisors owns 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,970 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mcf Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 25,545 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). David R Rahn Associate stated it has 13,070 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 2.29M shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,076 shares to 3,047 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,321 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.