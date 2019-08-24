Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined; Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $483,240

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 102,369 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0.59% or 5,491 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,681 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Com accumulated 0.27% or 611 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas, New York-based fund reported 24,470 shares. Ckw Financial Gp accumulated 1 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 122,866 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 40,738 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 747 were reported by Hayek Kallen Invest Management. Spc Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 3.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 719 were accumulated by Round Table Ser Ltd. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,850 shares. Parkwood Ltd Company holds 3.21% or 9,200 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, NSSC, BHVN – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Invest Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 76,829 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Co accumulated 192,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has 923,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 961,519 shares. 30,300 were accumulated by Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 100 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsrs owns 537,835 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Highlander Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 59,218 shares. Amer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 7,461 shares. Raffles Associate LP owns 142,024 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 176,854 shares.