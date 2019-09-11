Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in 3M (MMM) by $523,260 as Share Value Declined; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holder Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 93,096 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares to 9,228 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 6,668 shares. Private Na owns 16,312 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. S&T Bancorp Pa reported 16,959 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mufg Americas owns 141,257 shares. Highlander Cap Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Comerica Bankshares has 206,054 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 62,097 shares. Moreover, Poplar Forest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hendershot Investments has 31,686 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prudential Pcl holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 353,134 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,435 shares. 2,240 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdg. Fundx Invest Limited Liability stated it has 1,133 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 304,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle owns 133,755 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Finemark Comml Bank & stated it has 33,156 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,666 shares stake. Maryland Capital Management reported 21,376 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 51,699 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Grace White Ny reported 54,023 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Qs stated it has 0.03% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Banc Funds Llc reported 844,793 shares. 390,501 were accumulated by Forest Hill Capital Ltd. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.