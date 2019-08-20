Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 14,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 113,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 127,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 38,422 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 36,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $275.87. About 517,213 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 196,040 shares to 562,547 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,275 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

