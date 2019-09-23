Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Pacific Gas & Electric CO (PCG) Sellers Increased By 2.06% Their Shorts

Pacific Gas & Electric CO (NYSE:PCG) had an increase of 2.06% in short interest. PCG’s SI was 36.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.06% from 36.06 million shares previously. With 8.16 million avg volume, 5 days are for Pacific Gas & Electric CO (NYSE:PCG)’s short sellers to cover PCG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,025 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 3,062 shares with $339,000 value, down from 6,087 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $110.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 767,977 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 12.69% above currents $114.77 stock price. Eli Lilly had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $70,348 activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94 million. 426 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 34,437 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial reported 7,520 shares. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 3,904 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Ltd invested in 2,800 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 13,935 shares. Motco accumulated 0.48% or 46,233 shares. 12.55M are owned by Geode Management Ltd Llc. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,692 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 123,227 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 5,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa holds 11,505 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 3,866 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 2,809 shares to 16,321 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 3,625 shares and now owns 12,212 shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was raised too.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) to Present Robust Data across Its Growing Portfolio at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AC Immune SA (ACIU) Secures First Milestone Payment from Lilly (LLY) in Small Molecule Tau Morphomer Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces CHMP Issued Positive Opinion to Expand Trulicity Label to Include Results from REWIND Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pharmaceutical Companies to Consider as Lawmakers Continue to Fight for Lower Drug Prices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Corporation Files Plans To Settle Wildfire Claims – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.