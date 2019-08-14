Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Csx (CSX) Stake by $390,000; Euclidean Technologies Management Cut Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position by $413,928 as Market Value Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 5.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 39,169 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 56,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.20M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 360,430 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 38,546 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 33,029 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% or 2,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 25,320 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 40,128 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 62,800 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,145 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 36,141 shares. Art Ltd reported 36,850 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 263,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 229,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.02% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Citigroup holds 25,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 30.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.42 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

