Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.76 Million as Shares Rose; Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Prologis Common (PLD) as Stock Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.94 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.62% or 868,241 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 166,867 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 59,038 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Scotia Cap owns 100,005 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.09% or 1.44 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 1.54 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,018 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 112 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 649 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (NYSE:ACN) by 2,780 shares to 133,730 shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 22,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,321 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 232,126 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.31% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 997 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 1.76% or 120,950 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 3.81% or 52,707 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 8,514 shares. Bridgecreek Ltd Liability holds 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,515 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Lc has 501,183 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Shanda Asset Hldgs Limited holds 4,000 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,434 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,659 shares. 34,200 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability.