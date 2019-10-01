Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $1.01 Million; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Value Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 148.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 5,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 871,380 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 50 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0.17% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 14,340 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 485 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.43% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 69,842 shares. Pdts Prtn Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 78,872 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,377 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Markets holds 8,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 1.54 million shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: What Is Going On In Its Cave – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Splunk Stock or Wayfair Stock Better? – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Aphria Stock Stands Out Among Marijuana Stocks – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,350 shares to 64,384 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,729 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).