Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Bancfirst (BANF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 27.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 915 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 4,281 shares with $1.64M value, up from 3,366 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $355.9. About 2.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B

Bancfirst Corp (BANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 60 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold their stock positions in Bancfirst Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 10.92 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bancfirst Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.44% above currents $355.9 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 16,846 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

More notable recent BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 90% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BancFirst (BANF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third Displays Revenue Strength, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

