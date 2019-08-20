Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Walt Disney (DIS) by $422,234 as Market Value Rose; As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Market Valuation Rose, Agf Investments America Has Boosted Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 76,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 3.54M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synchrony Elects Fernando Aguirre, former CEO of Chiquita Brands, to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares to 45,063 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,886 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares to 45,482 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.