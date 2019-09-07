Perigon Wealth Management Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Position by $390,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding Held by Water Island Capital Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 45,559 shares in its portfolio. 2,475 are held by Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora. Andra Ap holds 0.02% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 42,800 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.15% or 21,142 shares. 71,140 were reported by Jones Financial Lllp. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.13% or 4.26 million shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Co reported 8,308 shares stake. Moreover, Advisors Ok has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 15,220 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 674,920 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lifeplan Financial Grp owns 825 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 6,962 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 810 shares stake. Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 718 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley Company has invested 1.69% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Colony Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,001 shares stake. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.11% or 604 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 5,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2.02 million shares. Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Lafayette Invests has 38,632 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 4,320 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 17,326 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Freestone Limited Liability accumulated 6,226 shares. Btr Capital holds 1,876 shares. 1,892 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Mngmt.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 168,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,448 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

