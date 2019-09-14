Perigon Wealth Management Cut Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $811,440; As Crane Co (CR) Valuation Declined, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00M, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 285,562 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 31,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,200 shares to 19,557 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 162,834 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $71.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) by 209,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

