Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Target (TGT) Stake; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Has 1.53 Sentiment

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Target (TGT) stake by 39.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as Target (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 6,147 shares with $502,000 value, down from 10,147 last quarter. Target now has $45.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 26 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 17 cut down and sold stock positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.50 million shares, up from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $183.19 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 988,884 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Target had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 2,573 shares to 30,078 valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) stake by 4,714 shares and now owns 8,291 shares. Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) was raised too.