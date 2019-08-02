Perigon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co (BA); White Pine Investment Co Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $334.7. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 889,222 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,198 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally owns 10,000 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 4,309 shares. Coastline Tru reported 6,110 shares stake. M Holdg Secs invested in 0.56% or 6,293 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 832 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 50,179 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 13,525 are owned by Ar Asset Management. Tdam Usa reported 2.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne stated it has 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Counsel invested in 1,101 shares. Acg Wealth reported 39,328 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 34,329 shares stake. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 23,359 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,605 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Big Q2 Beat in Store for United Airlines Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American adds premium service to 4 airports, including Austin – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 31,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,143 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Provise Management Gru Lc holds 0.04% or 5,019 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Century Cos holds 4.83M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. United Services Automobile Association reported 675,419 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 442,593 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 546,012 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Midas Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Ws Lllp invested in 3.52% or 1.12M shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 20,151 shares. North Star Inv Corp invested in 5,469 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hilltop has 14,049 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.