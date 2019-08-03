Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $349,530 as Market Value Declined; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position in Actuant (ATU) Has Trimmed by $3.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 11,242 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.97 million, down from 11,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 301,369 shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 2.30M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And invested in 0.04% or 543 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Lc owns 56 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Tru Communication stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Senator Invest Group LP holds 550,000 shares or 4.73% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 309 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 762 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,674 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 36,810 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 653 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,734 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 30.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 167 shares to 634 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).