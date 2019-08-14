Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

As Business Services companies, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 Insperity Inc. 121 0.96 N/A 3.89 27.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Performant Financial Corporation and Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Performant Financial Corporation and Insperity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Insperity Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation. Its rival Insperity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Performant Financial Corporation and Insperity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Insperity Inc.’s potential upside is 49.55% and its consensus target price is $143.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Insperity Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.