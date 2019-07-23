Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.09 12.30

In table 1 we can see Performant Financial Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performant Financial Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc. has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Document Security Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3% of Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Document Security Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Document Security Systems Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.