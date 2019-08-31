Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Comparison side by side

Since Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 WEX Inc. 198 5.56 N/A 3.12 70.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Performant Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. In other hand, WEX Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

On the other hand, WEX Inc.’s potential upside is 8.37% and its consensus price target is $221.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 100% respectively. Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of WEX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance while WEX Inc. has 55.7% stronger performance.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.