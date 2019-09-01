Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 WEX Inc. 198 5.56 N/A 3.12 70.01

Demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.24 beta means Performant Financial Corporation’s volatility is 76.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, WEX Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Performant Financial Corporation and WEX Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Competitively WEX Inc. has a consensus target price of $221.67, with potential upside of 8.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 100% of WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of WEX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while WEX Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.