Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Comparison side by side

Both Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Performant Financial Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Performant Financial Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. SPAR Group Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 6.1% respectively. Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while SPAR Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.