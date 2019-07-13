Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.47 0.00 PaySign Inc. 8 29.22 N/A 0.05 153.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Performant Financial Corporation and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performant Financial Corporation and PaySign Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PaySign Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, PaySign Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PaySign Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Performant Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.9% of PaySign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -22.22% weaker performance while PaySign Inc. has 122.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PaySign Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.