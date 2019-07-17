Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation has 59.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Performant Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.70% -1.60% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Performant Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Performant Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 69.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Performant Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Performant Financial Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Performant Financial Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.4. In other hand, Performant Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Performant Financial Corporation’s competitors beat Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.