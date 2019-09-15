Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation has 62.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3% of Performant Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Performant Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.70% -17.70% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Performant Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Performant Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 94.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Performant Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance while Performant Financial Corporation’s peers have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Performant Financial Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation’s rivals are 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Performant Financial Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.