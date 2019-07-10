Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.50 N/A -0.47 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.15 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Performant Financial Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1%

Volatility & Risk

Performant Financial Corporation’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a 2.48 beta which is 148.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Performant Financial Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 14.4%. Insiders owned 1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has weaker performance than Performant Financial Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Performant Financial Corporation beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.