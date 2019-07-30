Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Comparison side by side

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.54 N/A -3.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Performant Financial Corporation and International Seaways Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival International Seaways Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Performant Financial Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Seaways Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and International Seaways Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 96.6%. About 1% of Performant Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are International Seaways Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -22.22% weaker performance while International Seaways Inc. has 19.66% stronger performance.

Summary

International Seaways Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.