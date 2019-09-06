Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Comparing side by side

As Business Services businesses, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,829 5.75 N/A 86.45 21.82

Table 1 demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

Performant Financial Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Performant Financial Corporation and Booking Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively Booking Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $2076.67, with potential upside of 4.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares and 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares. Performant Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.