Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

This is a contrast between Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|1
|1.10
|N/A
|-6.47
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.59
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Performance Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Performance Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares and 0% of Euronav NV shares. 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|-5.93%
|-5.93%
|30.59%
|-33.53%
|-35.47%
|70.77%
|Euronav NV
|6.89%
|7.01%
|27.92%
|13.39%
|20%
|45.45%
For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. was more bullish than Euronav NV.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Euronav NV beats Performance Shipping Inc.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
