Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

This is a contrast between Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.10 N/A -6.47 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.59 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Performance Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performance Shipping Inc. and Euronav NV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares and 0% of Euronav NV shares. 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -5.93% -5.93% 30.59% -33.53% -35.47% 70.77% Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. was more bullish than Euronav NV.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Euronav NV beats Performance Shipping Inc.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.