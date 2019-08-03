Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.50 N/A -5.81 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 1.79 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Performance Shipping Inc. and DryShips Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, DryShips Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performance Shipping Inc. and DryShips Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 0.8%. About 21.21% of Performance Shipping Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DryShips Inc. has 83.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. has 37.52% stronger performance while DryShips Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.