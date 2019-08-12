Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Reaches $44.24 High on Aug, 12; Par Technology (PAR) Sellers Decreased By 2.13% Their Shorts

The stock of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $47.34 target or 7.00% above today’s $44.24 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.65 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $47.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $325.71 million more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 78,921 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 21.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PFGC News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Performance Food Group To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD 3Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $1.24; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q Adj EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan Approved by lntelGenx Technologies Corp. Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.54-Adj EPS $1.61; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Narrows FY18 Adjusted EBITDA View to Growth of 9%-11; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. PAR’s SI was 2.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 2.44M shares previously. With 239,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s short sellers to cover PAR’s short positions. The SI to Par Technology Corporation’s float is 22.77%. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 14,995 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety

Analysts await Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 18.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PFGC’s profit will be $66.26M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Performance Food Group Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. It has a 27.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

More notable recent Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unimpressive Quarter At PAR Technology Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PAR Technology Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PAR Technology Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Highland Income Fund: A New 5.375% ‘A1’ Rating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PAR Technology (PAR) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.