Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Contrasting side by side

Since Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 39 0.24 N/A 1.15 34.30 YUM! Brands Inc. 101 6.26 N/A 4.02 24.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Performance Food Group Company and YUM! Brands Inc. YUM! Brands Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Performance Food Group Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Performance Food Group Company is currently more expensive than YUM! Brands Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.9% 31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group Company is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. YUM! Brands Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Performance Food Group Company and YUM! Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 0 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of YUM! Brands Inc. is $98.8, which is potential -13.35% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of Performance Food Group Company shares are held by institutional investors while 77.2% of YUM! Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Performance Food Group Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, YUM! Brands Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 1.58% -2.21% 0.51% 20.47% 13.61% 21.82% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company has stronger performance than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats Performance Food Group Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.