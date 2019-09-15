Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Comparison side by side

Both Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 41 0.25 N/A 1.12 39.15 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 3.03 N/A 5.11 13.81

Table 1 highlights Performance Food Group Company and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Food Group Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Performance Food Group Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nathan’s Famous Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performance Food Group Company and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Food Group Company is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Performance Food Group Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Nathan’s Famous Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Performance Food Group Company.

Analyst Ratings

Performance Food Group Company and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 2 3.00 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.52% for Performance Food Group Company with average target price of $51.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performance Food Group Company and Nathan’s Famous Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 41.8%. About 0.3% of Performance Food Group Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats Performance Food Group Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.