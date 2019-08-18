Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Contrasting side by side

Since Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 40 0.26 N/A 1.12 39.15 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Performance Food Group Company and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Performance Food Group Company and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Food Group Company’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Performance Food Group Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Performance Food Group Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Performance Food Group Company and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 2 3.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Performance Food Group Company’s upside potential currently stands at 12.94% and an $51.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 6.52% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Performance Food Group Company is looking more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Performance Food Group Company and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 91.1% respectively. 0.3% are Performance Food Group Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company has stronger performance than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Performance Food Group Company beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.