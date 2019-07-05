Perficient (PRFT) Shares Rose While Kbc Group Nv Decreased Holding; Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $5.11 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 206,208 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 11,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 68,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 124,415 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,524 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 365,118 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Blackrock Inc holds 4.95 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,495 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 12,400 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 18,275 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd owns 227,542 shares. Anchor Llc holds 84,596 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.86% or 124,354 shares. 169,798 are owned by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt. 10,399 are held by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 106,004 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 28,875 shares. 4,075 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Assoc Limited.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17,363 shares to 848,623 shares, valued at $35.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 137,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Utah Retirement reported 18,486 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation invested in 0% or 28 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 1.35% or 342,552 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.84 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8,955 shares. Jcsd Capital Lc invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Prudential reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hood River Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 204,165 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has 16,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.52M shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 428,362 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S also sold $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares. 2,500 shares were bought by BOYD WILLIAM S, worth $113,125.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20 million for 9.62 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

