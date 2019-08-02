Perficient (PRFT) Position Has Lifted by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.14 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 478.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 140,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 169,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 235,639 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 30,240 shares to 104,480 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 271,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,122 shares, and cut its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Perficient's (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on February 26, 2019

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 116,672 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Bessemer Gp accumulated 94,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Moreover, Parkside State Bank And has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd accumulated 136,572 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 25,244 shares. Nomura Holding invested 0.04% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 21,130 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 97,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 421,024 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 25,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.07M shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares to 442,296 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.