Perficient (PRFT) Holding Upped by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake Raised by Healthcare Value Capital Llc

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 20,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 232,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, up from 211,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 173,280 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.62M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 14/05/2018 – Mumbrella: GSK calls `winner takes all’ global pitch for Panadol; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q REV. 7.49B RUPEES, EST. 7.84B; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 545,102 shares to 2,429 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co. by 22,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,736 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Texaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

