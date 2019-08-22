Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Both Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 31 2.28 N/A 0.81 42.29 Switch Inc. 12 9.22 N/A 0.08 171.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Switch Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Perficient Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Perficient Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Switch Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Switch Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Perficient Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Switch Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perficient Inc. and Switch Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36.67 is Perficient Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares and 62.1% of Switch Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Perficient Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year Perficient Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Switch Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Perficient Inc. beats Switch Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.