Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 29 2.25 N/A 0.81 38.59 Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17

Table 1 highlights Perficient Inc. and Qudian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qudian Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perficient Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Perficient Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Qudian Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Perficient Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Qudian Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Qudian Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Perficient Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perficient Inc. and Qudian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Perficient Inc. is $36.67, with potential upside of 5.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.4% of Perficient Inc. shares and 9.6% of Qudian Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Perficient Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Qudian Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. 1.56% 11.16% 16.74% 21.37% 26.65% 40.07% Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was less bullish than Qudian Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.