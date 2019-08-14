Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 31 2.23 N/A 0.81 42.29 Presidio Inc. 14 0.36 N/A 0.41 33.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perficient Inc. and Presidio Inc. Presidio Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Perficient Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Perficient Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. Its rival Presidio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Perficient Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Perficient Inc. and Presidio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Perficient Inc. has a 1.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perficient Inc. and Presidio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 99.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Presidio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was more bullish than Presidio Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Perficient Inc. beats Presidio Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.