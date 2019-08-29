Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 31 2.29 N/A 0.81 42.29 EPAM Systems Inc. 175 5.15 N/A 4.48 43.26

Demonstrates Perficient Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Perficient Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Perficient Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Perficient Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EPAM Systems Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, EPAM Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. EPAM Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Perficient Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Perficient Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Perficient Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.17%. Competitively the consensus price target of EPAM Systems Inc. is $212, which is potential 10.28% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, EPAM Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Perficient Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Perficient Inc. and EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was less bullish than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Perficient Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.