Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 32 2.35 N/A 0.81 42.29 CLPS Incorporation 7 1.27 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Perficient Inc. and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. Its rival CLPS Incorporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Perficient Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CLPS Incorporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perficient Inc. and CLPS Incorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.10% for Perficient Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Perficient Inc. and CLPS Incorporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 0.8% respectively. About 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has 73.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was less bullish than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Perficient Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CLPS Incorporation.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.