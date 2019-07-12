Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Both Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 29 2.22 N/A 0.81 38.59 Accenture plc 169 3.02 N/A 6.94 25.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Perficient Inc. and Accenture plc. Accenture plc has higher revenue and earnings than Perficient Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Perficient Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Accenture plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Perficient Inc. and Accenture plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Accenture plc 0.00% 38.7% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Perficient Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Accenture plc’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Perficient Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Accenture plc’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Perficient Inc. and Accenture plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

Perficient Inc.’s upside potential is 6.60% at a $36.67 consensus target price. Accenture plc on the other hand boasts of a $192.13 consensus target price and a -1.28% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Perficient Inc. seems more appealing than Accenture plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perficient Inc. and Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors at 93.4% and 72.8% respectively. Perficient Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. 1.56% 11.16% 16.74% 21.37% 26.65% 40.07% Accenture plc 0.91% -2.18% 10.99% 6.21% 12.75% 24.39%

For the past year Perficient Inc. was more bullish than Accenture plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Accenture plc beats Perficient Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.