Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Reaches $36.26 52-Week High; Amerisafe (AMSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high and has $39.52 target or 9.00% above today’s $36.26 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.20 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $39.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $107.55 million more. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 432,558 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES

Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 49 sold and trimmed holdings in Amerisafe Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 18.57 million shares, down from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amerisafe Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 65 New Position: 20.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 138,504 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 150,205 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 211,858 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 299,922 shares.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.51. About 44,419 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity. Shares for $24,848 were bought by Wimberly Gary on Tuesday, March 12.

