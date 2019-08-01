Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Is At $34.17 Formed Wedge; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Bce (BCE) Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 12.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 9,261 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 82,643 shares with $3.67M value, up from 73,382 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $40.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 719,648 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM

Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) formed wedge up with $37.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $34.17 share price. Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 448,909 shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 9,127 shares to 173,378 valued at $22.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 7,109 shares and now owns 226,386 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BCE Q2 2019 results to be announced August 1 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 7.32% above currents $34.17 stock price. Perficient had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27.